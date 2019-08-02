Pharande Spaces' Vaarivana- Pune's Largest Golf Villa Community Unveiled Amidst Much Fanfare

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI and PUNE, India, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pune's leading developer Pharande Spaces has several prestigious projects to its credit. But currently, it's their latest venture Vaarivana (derived from Sanskrit words Vaari, meaning Clouds and Vana, meaning forest) that has become the talk of the town. The project was officially launched on 05th July 2019, though the launch was in fact an extravaganza that stretched across months, events, activities, verticals and venues. They call it a continuous celebration - the 'Vaarivana' life, and believe it has its roots in the many facets of life and living one can embrace on a daily basis. Be it work, leisure or lifestyle, Vaarivana has a strong connection with the many nuances of life and its launch encapsulated them perfectly.The logo launch that took place on 30th March 2019 began on a musical note with Shaan crooning some of his popular numbers for his 2500+ fans present at the event. On 4th April 2019, Vaarivana was part of the star-studded event Colors Marathi Mirchi Music Award that was held at Chinchwad, Pune. Co-powered by Vaarivana, their Knowledge Tree was quite the showstopper. Celebrities who attended the show were asked to pen down their dreams and aspirations on a paper leaf which was later pinned on to the Knowledge Tree. Everybody has unfulfilled dreams, and most can be realized only when one is aware of what one truly wants. Vaarivana anticipates the needs and offers exactly what one would need to lead a more fulfilling life. Not surprising then, the Knowledge Tree became an instant hit and soon spread its roots across malls in Pune and Mumbai. And then came the Battle of Corporates. A delectable spread of activities brought together several corporates each trying to outdo the other in a wide range of skills. The competitions included Vaarivana Grand Chef, Vaarivana Battle of Bands, Vaarivana Interior Design Award, Vaarivana Sports League and Vaarivana Golf Weekender. What followed was a crazy display and demonstration of culinary skills, musical talent, designing prowess and game plans. The events also saw enthusiastic participation from several IT companies and clubs from Mumbai. This was the time when busy professionals got a taste of what they truly wanted to do and how busy lifestyles had kept them away from their innate desires. These events gently highlighted Vaarivana's promise to give them everything they wanted, crafted around their individual needs. The judging panel included specialists and industry leaders, and winners walked away with a trophy, stupendous appreciation and a sense of pride. What's interesting is that each event saw a huge turnout.Ask Mahesh Saluja, Director - Sales & Marketing Vaarivana & TRU Realty, what Vaarivana life is all about and he's quick to reply, "We live by the maxim - 'the show must go on'. There is so much we can learn, share and experience together. Why limit it? We want people to embrace life in all its glory. The launch activities are just a taste of what Vaarivana life is all about. We intend to keep this spirit of celebration alive forever."So before people could barely recover from this continuous celebration called Vaarivana, the focus shifted to the most awaited performance by the singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan. For the event held on 25th May 2019, people registered in large numbers on popular ticketing sites and on their own website vaarivanalife.com. With 6500+ happy faces, the concert certainly was one of the biggest events they had hosted. And then it was time for some important life lessons. When the incredibly talented Gaur Gopal Das came on the podium to share the Secrets of a Happy Life, people showed up in large numbers. What followed was nothing short of euphoria. The fact that Vaarivana serves as the perfect backdrop for leading a good life is pretty evident from everything it symbolizes.Clearly, the launch has lived up to all the hype and hysteria Vaarivana has been creating from the time it has been conceptualized. From the very beginning, Vaarivana had lots to boast about- rustic settings, historical backdrop, geographical advantage and biodiversity. While having all this, it also had the right ingredients to add more joy and zing to urban living. Those who had heard of it knew it was being promoted as the golf community. Though given its proximity to all important destinations in Pune and the fact that it is barely minutes away from the expressway, it is also becoming the fastest growing first home villa community. Explains Anil Pharande, Chairman & Managing Director, Pharande Spaces, "We are happy to see people embracing the Vaarivana life with open arms. It had always been my dream to create the perfect low-rise villa community for those who cherish a good, balanced lifestyle. I began with just 4 villas project 25 years ago and now to see this bustling township of 247 Acers take form is nothing short of a miracle. Every nook and corner is planned with care to ensure that your beautifully designed home is replete with everything that's needed for a gratifying social life.""More than 20,000 people have already joined us on this extraordinary journey at different junctures by way of participation, partnership and association. And this is just the beginning," he adds.With over 150 bookings in just a few days from its launch, the forest of clouds- Vaarivana has clearly set the stage for a grand life. This 247-acre fully integrated township at Urse Central, in the picturesque settings of Maval, could well be the first choice of discerning homebuyers from Mumbai and Pune.About VaarivanaVaarivana is a dream project of Pharande Spaces in collaboration with Sable Sanjivani & TRU Realty- their venture partners. Vaarivana is all about clear skies, stunning vistas, great weather, open spaces and abundant greenery. It's environmentally sensitive and boasts of imposing architecture and meticulous design. A hill on one side and valley on the other makes it picture-perfect. Add to it, Pharande Spaces' 25 years of experience. Having completed more than 10 million sq. ft. of construction, they know exactly what you need to create beautiful memories. Vaarivana is registered under RERA - Phase A 1 - MahaRERA No. P52100018391, Phase D 1 - MahaRERA No. P52100018123, visit https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.About Pharande Spaces Pharande Spaces is one of the leading real estate and construction companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. The group has created landmarks across prime locations in PCMC, Pune and is one of the most trusted real estate brands. The group's belief in transparent and ethical trade practices, customer-centric approach, innovation and commitment to quality has earned it enormous trust and goodwill of its customers. Currently, the group has ongoing projects in PCMC's prime locations such as Moshi, Spine Road, Punawale and Ravet. Projects like Woodsville, Puneville, Celestial City and L-Axis developed by are landmark destinations. PWRPWR