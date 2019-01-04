PharmaHopers Launches Derma Franchise Category for B2B Businesses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PANCHKULA, India, January 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --PharmaHopers, a B2B marketplace dedicated to pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing companies, now forays in the dermatology sector by introducing its Derma Franchise category. In India, prescription therapeutic and OTC Dermatology market is witnessing rapid pace growth. This is due to the rise in skin problems, chronic and infectious skin disorders and constant development along with the commercialization of Derma products."Dermatology is a highly specialized, niche segment in the global pharmaceutical industry. There is tremendous scope for developing creative pharmaceutical solutions incorporating new knowledge to make a significant market impact," said Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Indian chemical biologist and the director of Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, back in 2010.Today, the Derma market is expanding and thus, the business opportunities in dermatology are increasing. Now the pharma professionals who are looking forward to dealing in Derma segment can get the opportunities online. Domestic Dermatology market is growing at the rate of 12% to 15% a year this simply indicates that the growth is here. PharmaHopers, which was launched in 2016, have more than 300 pharmaceutical companies registered on it and now exploring the dermatology segment.Since skin is the largest organ of the human body and it is exposed, which makes it the first contact point for infection, microbes, and harms. Here, dermatology kicks in to prevent and cure skin issues. Dermatology is a vast sector in itself which deals in several segments since the dermatology disorders differ throughout the word based on:Geographic locationClimatic conditionsSocioeconomic statusLifestylesAgeGenderHeredityPersonal habitsOver the past few years, people have become aware and thus, the importance for healthy skin has increased. This has given a great boost to the Dermatology Company and Derma Franchise Companies in India. The Dermatology Companies are intensively involved in clinical R&D, marketing and commercialization of Derma product range.Derma Franchise Companies on PharmaHopers PharmaHopers has a number of Dermatology companies listed which are involved in the marketing and manufacturing of Derma products like Acne & rosacea drugs, dermatitis & seborrhea drugs, psoriasis drugs, fungal infection drugs and medicine for several other skin issues. The Derma PCD Franchise segment is anticipated to go through strong growth in the coming years. Indian Dermatology Market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the next few years.Franchise or PCD Business model, which has become the first business choice with less investment for the pharma professionals lately, has good scope in the dermatology sector as well. Back in 2014, there was a plethora of research in the dermatology and Aesthetic medicine in coming time it is excepted to become more advanced. PharmaHopers, based on the market research and study, claims to provide good business opportunities in the dermatology sector by bringing the buyers and sellers together under one roof.Demographics and Challenges in Dermatology Sector Stats in India for Dermatology are near to unchanged but the concern of people towards their skin has increased. Psoriasis which is one of the common skin conditions has been more common among Indian men; prevalence varies from 0.44 to 2.8%. According to the pediatric dermatologists, there are 30% children suffering from Eczema and skin allergies. There was a time when treating these common skin issues were a huge challenge but now with the advancement of technology and development of quality Derma ranges things are different.Acne which is the most common problem among the youth has tolled up among boys and girls. Now, 50.6% of boys and 38.13% of girls who fall under the age group of 12-17 years suffer from acne in India. There are several other skin issues for which medicine are still under clinical trial.PharmaHopers PharmaHopers is a B2B portal which includes the categories like Pharma Franchise and Third Party Pharma manufacturing of dermatology products. The portal has all verified pharmaceutical companies registered on it which deal in the different healthcare segments.Source: PharmaHopers PWRPWR