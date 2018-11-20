PharmaHopers (Pharma Franchise Portal) Explains the Indian Future of Pharma Franchise & PCD Pharma Business in 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PANCHKULA, India, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Rightly said by Leon C. Megginson, "It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most adaptable to change." Ten years down the lane, Pharma Franchise & PCD Pharma wasn't the term heard by many but today, it has emerged as potential business sector in Pharmaceutical Industry. Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is growing with the CAGR of 15% and is expected to touch USD 250 billion by 2020. Investing in Pharma Franchise is considered profitable by pharma experts.With the increasing scope of Pharma Franchise & PCD Pharma in India, it is not wrong to say that PCD Pharma Franchise is the backbone of Pharmaceutical companies. The trajectory of Indian Pharmaceutical is strong from past few years due to:The rise in disposable incomeIncrease in the number of Aging PopulationRising Literacy LevelImprovement in Medical InfrastructureHigh fragmentation with the low prices of drugs, low production costs, skills, knowledge, and quality makes the future of PCD Pharma Franchise business bright in the domestic market. If pharma scholars to believed, India's pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent over 2015-20 to reach US$ 55 billion.180 New Units are coming up in Gujarat with an Investment of around Rs 7,000 Crore Alone in Gujarat, the pharma industry is booming; "Pharma companies have applied for registration of around 180 new units are to be set up in Gujarat, which is a significant happening. This registration has happened during the past one year. Earlier, we had received around 70 applications annually," said State Foods and Drugs Control Authority (FDCA) Commissioner Hemant Koshiya.Although this is also due to the expiry of incentives given by the hilly regional states like the north-eastern states and Himachal Pradesh, for which one cannot deny the growth of the pharma sector in India. These are just the figures about Gujarat, there are many other states as well which have pharma industry and great scope for Pharma Franchise business.Pharmaceutical Franchise Franchise generally helps in escaping the 'corporate world' and makes one an entrepreneur. PCD Pharma Franchise business initially may keep investors on their toes but the rewards, both emotionally and financially, are immeasurable. By being a part of the Pharma Franchise Company, one can achieve good supply of stocks, high advertisement in the market and low-priced products, catering the requirements of a great work experience and helps the individual to earn well. PCD (propaganda Cum Distribution) and Pharma Franchise both work in the same process where a pharma individual gets the marketing and distribution right from a pharma company and the company provides products, brand name, and support to its franchise partner.To find more about Pharmaceutical companies which are involved in PCD Pharma Franchise & Third Party Manufacturing business at PharmaHopers, visit: https://www.pharmahopers.comAbout PharmaHopers:PharmaHopers is an ambitious and dignified PCD Pharma Franchise Companies business portal, with the vision of connecting pharma professionals with the best pharma companies, working with prestigious clients and companies across India. It is one place which provides one stop solution for importers, exporters, manufacturers, traders, services providers, distributors, wholesalers, and governmental agencies to promote and find pharma opportunities online.With Vision 2020, PharmaHopers is working towards finding a spot in the World's Top 5 B2B Pharma Marketplace exclusively for the Healthcare Industry. This business portal currently has more than 500+ pharma companies registered with their own or third party manufacturing facilities with over 50,000+ poducts ranging in all categories like Pharma Tablets, Capsules, Injections, Syrups, Powders, Oinments, etc.Source: PharmaHopers PWRPWR