PharmaLytica 2019 Makes a Splendid Debut in the Pharma hub of Mumbai

Organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, the three day event was inaugurated in the presence of an august industry gathering with representation from Mr. Pravin Mhapankar, President marketing, Thermolab ; Ms. Mayanki Gandhi, Senior Research Scientist, IIT Mumbai; Mr. Shehul Sheth, VP, Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturer's Association ( IPMMA ); Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India; Mr. Ritesh Modi, Director Finance, UBM India and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897414/PharmaLytica_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900089/Inauguration_PharmaLytica_2019.jpg )PharmaLytica enables the pharmaceutical community to gather current industry trends, innovations and conduct business with analytical, laboratory, machinery, ingredients, packaging and other allied industries. The expo is well supported by associations, including Pharmexcil, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CiPi) and the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA). Starting this year, the reputed pharma related expo seeks to leverage the opportunities provided by the impressive pharma hub in West India, while also being in close proximity to the South Indian market.In the current edition, PharmaLytica witnessed the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players, many of whom are making their maiden showcasing at PharmaLytica. Some of the exhibitors include Elmach Packages, Shimadzu, Dockweiler AG, Micronclean, Rotarex, Bruker India Scientific, Sartorius, Schott Kaisha, Gattefosse, Perkin Elmer; Thermolab Scientific Equipments, Nicomac Cleanrooms, Mack Pharmatech, Gangwal Chemicals, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Swati Spentose, Borosil Glass Works, Accupack Engineering, NPM Machinery, Toshvin Analytical, Spinco Biotech, Scientific Research Instruments, LP Global, Bitzer India and Anton Paar among others.With country participation from Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Germany and China, as well as state presence from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakand, PharmaLytica is well on its way to becoming a truly pan-India congregation that reaches out to all major Industry sectors and pharma hubs.This year's edition witnessed special pavilions dedicated to Pharma Machinery & Packaging; Lab Analytical & Cleanroom and API's & Excipients Pavilion. To enhance the touch-and-feel aspect of the expo, one of the much-anticipated highlights was the inclusion of Exhibitor Showcase, where visitors attended featured presentations, heard best of case studies around innovations and technologies trending within the Pharma marketplace. Exclusive B2B Meeting Area and Customer Insight Lounge was organised to connect buyers and sellers, enhance the ease of doing business as well as to increase sectoral insights.Among other notable showcases, India's top academic institution IIT Powai, Mumbai exhibited its state-of-art Analytical Lab - the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF). The facility was originally established at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in the year 1976, with the support of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, New Delhi. Besides, a special 3 hour workshop on the 'Role & Commitment of GMP in Pharma' by SGS Academy has been organised on Day 3 that would be invaluable for pharma corporates attending the show.Speaking at the launch of the 6th edition of PharmaLytica in Hyderabad, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said,"The Indian Pharma economy has been lauded for its rapid growth in recent decades. As the much respected generics market in India has reached its potential, the show provides an ideal platform for pharma professionals to also ramp up the ancillary section of the industry to keep abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of the global pharma sector. Apart from Pharma ingredients, increasingly, companies are looking at sub sectors such as Analytical & Bio Tech, Lab equipments & Lab Chemicals, Pharma Machinery and Packaging with significant success. At PharmaLytica, every participant gets an opportunity to pick up on the latest industry trends and innovations as well as network with the Pharma business community offering each other a value proposition.""Given our growing and unparalleled offering in the Pharma domain, we are pleased to move PharmaLytica to Mumbai to add immense value to the strong Western market in addition to the Southern one. Meanwhile, with our rich legacy of knowledge sharing in the South, I am also pleased to announce the separate launch of PharmaLytica Confex on August 8-9 in Hyderabad," he further added. India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector and the largest provider of generic drugs globally. The country's pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent over 2015-20 to reach US$ 55 billion. India's pharmaceutical exports stood at US$ 17.27 billion in FY18 and have reached US$ 15.52 billion in FY19 (up to January 2019). 