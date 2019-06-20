PharmEasy, Droom, Klook Present GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)GrabOn looks to replicate Cricket Fantasy League success with the World Cup campaign, offering users the chance to win daily prizes worth up to Rs. 10,000! With the cricket craze hitting its peak, GrabOn is back with hugely popular cricket prediction contest #GrabTheCup. Like the previous editions of cricket-centric events, this contest is aimed at providing the users a chance to win exciting goodies by playing simple games. The contest offers activities like Match and Tournament Predictor, where the participant can earn points by predicting the outcome of the match and the tournament. The more points earned the better chances at winning the prizes. Users can also try their luck by participating in Card-A-Thon, where points are earned for every matching pair of cards. There are bonus points for joining GrabOn group on Kaizala, referring friends and downloading the chrome extension. GrabOns Cricket World Cup is sponsored by online medical store and pharmacy website, PharmEasy. Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform, and APUS Browser are co-sponsoring the contest. Tata CLiQ, Oye Happy and Muze.fun, join in as gifting sponsors for the event, while Sportskeeda and The Hans India have come onboard as the outreach partners. India's Most Trusted Motorplace, Droom will cover the contest as the gaming partner. Speaking about the Cricket World Cup contest, Ashok Reddy CEO and Founder of GrabOn, mentions, "In the past we have observed our events being hotly contested drawing in active participation from the users. This year we aim to provide users with even better prizes, and therefore we have onboarded big players like PharmEasy, Tata CLiQ, and Droom. We hope our users have a great time playing the games and taking home amazing giveaways." Commenting on the sponsorship, Marcus Yong, Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia at Klook said, We are delighted to be part of GrabOns Cricket Fantasy League again - marking the third consecutive campaign that we have worked together. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to fuse Indias passion for travel and sport in an interactive manner. GrabOns previous cricket contests have seen huge participation with the player count surpassing 5 Lakhs and this year the stakes are even higher. The prizes include exclusive vouchers, Bluetooth headsets and goodies worth up to Rs. 10,000 to be won daily. This cricket season, earn points, score big and win prizes while enjoying the fiesta. The participants can enter the contest here: www.grabon.in/cricketfantasy. Image: Engaging Contest, Exciting Games, Amazing Giveaways - GrabOn Cricket World Cup PWRPWR