PHDCCI suggests roadmap to achieve USD 700 bn exports by 2025

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)Wednesday suggested a five-pronged strategy to increase India's annual merchandise exports to USD 700 billion (about Rs 48.3 lakh crore) by 2025. The strategy entails identifying prospective products to scale up export volumes, strengthening export growth momentum towards emerging and developing economies through greater access in Asian and African economies, and structural improvements in export and logistics infrastructure, the PHDCCI said in a statement. The roadmap also includes developing supply chains of micro, small & medium enterprises and enhancing the overall ease of doing exports. Earlier this month, the Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu had said the country's goods shipments will touch USD 330 billion (about Rs 22.7 lakh crore) in the current financial year ending March 31. PTI RSN RVKRVK