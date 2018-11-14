PHE daily wagers meet governor, highlight their demands

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) A delegation of agitating Public Health Engineering (PHE) daily wagers Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and highlighted their demands including release of pending salaries and regularisation of their services, an official spokesperson said.The delegation led by their president Tanveer Hussain met Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and requested him to expedite the process for regularisation of casual, seasonal, consolidated and other workers of the PHE department, the spokesperson said.They also demanded regular payment of monthly wages which are pending for several months and amendment in the government order as some conditions stipulated for regularisation cannot be practically completed, he said.He said the governor assured the delegation due examination of its demands.The PHE workers took out a massive rally on Monday and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met. PTI TAS KJKJ