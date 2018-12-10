Philip Morris appoints Alexander Reisch as MD for India

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Tobacco firm Philip Morris International Monday announced appointment of Alexander Reisch as the managing director of its joint venture IPM India Wholesale Trading.IPM India is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland, Godfrey Phillips India and KK Modi Investment & Financial Services. Reisch has been a management leader with over 25 years of experience across four continents with Philip Morris International, the company said in a statement.Prior to joining IPM India, Alex has served as the managing director of Philip Morris Pakistan. As a wholesale trader, IPM India's activities are focused on fostering the sale of GPI-manufactured Marlboro cigarettes to retailers. PTI SVK SVK ANUANU