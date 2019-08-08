Philips Launches a Smart Five-minute Hair Straightening Brush in the Female Grooming Segment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The new Philips Hair Straightening Brush BHH880 promises a naturally sleek look and amazing hair in just five minutesNEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today expanded its existing portfolio of innovative beauty products with the launch of the Philips Hair Straightening Brush. This product is for all multi-tasking divas, who often end up compromising on their desired look because of paucity of time - it promises to give naturally straight hair to all women in just 5 minutes. The new styling hair straightening brush comes with Silk ProCare Technology that not just gives great results in no time, but also cares for the hair and ensures minimal damage.True to its promise of making products that make life better, Philips has created this innovative brush with keratin-infused ceramic-coated bristlesthat are heated. It is a first-of-its-kind brush with KeraShine technology that not just gives straight hair on the go but also nourishes and minimizes heat damage. It comes with a non-heated bristle tips to protect the scalp from heat, should a user accidentally touch the brush to it."Personal grooming category in India is growing exponentially. At Philips, our focus is to continuously bring innovative products in this space for both men & women. Each one of our products are created based on deep consumer insight and addresses specific need gaps. Recently, we launched OneBlade for men, to overwhelming response. Now, we bring the new Philips Hair Straightening Brush, for the modern Indian Woman. It is an innovation rooted in the insight that all Indian women desire great looking hair everyday & nearly everyone struggles for time required to get that perfect look. Prior to launch, the product was given to women across metro cities and 96% of them absolutely loved it. I am extremely confident that in this product, we have another heart-winning proposition," saidGulbahar Taurani, President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.Speaking about the product, Alia Bhatt, Brand Ambassador for Philips Beauty range, said, "Sometimes our hectic lifestyles come in the way of taking care of ourselves. But with the Philips hair straightening brush, you can turn every day into a great hair day. It's easy to use and for that perfect look, on the go!"Equipped with multiple features - broad paddle brush, triple bristle design, the fact that it can be used on towel dried hair, this brush promises to be the 'smart hair brush' that every woman needs. It comes with two temperature settings - 170 degrees and 200 degrees suited for all hair types and textures. It just takes 50 seconds to heat up, making it the ideal armour when time pressed. The latest Philips Hair Straightening Brush is available at retail as well as online stores. Photo download link- https://bit.ly/31pI8TdAbout Royal PhilipsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter. PWRPWR