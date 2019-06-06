Philips Redefines International Culinary Experience in India's Largest Gourmet Festival 'World On A Plate' in Bengaluru

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, June 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Culinary experts from across the globe organized exclusive masterclass using Philips Kitchen Appliances Philips India, set the benchmarks with the most exclusive international culinary experience 'World On A Plate' Season 4 Edition 2 by offering a diverse range of gastronomic delights to food lovers in Bengaluru. Philips showcased its entire range of kitchen portfolio, giving an opportunity to curate signature dishes using Philips Kitchen Appliances. 'World On A Plate' kitchens fully-equipped with Philips Kitchen Appliances served as center stage for a series of culinary demonstrations by Rakhee Vaswani (TV Chef & Owner of Palate Culinary Academy), Vicky Ratnani (Culinary Director of Everstone Capital), Vinesh Johny (Lavonne Bangalore), Sebastian Simon (Lavasalt Melbourne) and Vikas Seth (Sanchez). The guests watched these culinary superstars demonstrate their signature dishes, while highlighting the innovative features of the entire Philips kitchen range. The event also saw the master chefs discussing the nuances of cooking across cultures and sharing meaningful insights about nutritional values of ingredients, right usage of appliances and importance of indigenous food.Commenting on the occasion, Gulbahar Taurani, President, Personal Health, Philips India Subcontinent, said, "We are delighted to be the title sponsor for Kitchen Appliances of the 4th edition of 'World On A Plate'. As a leader in kitchen appliances, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to interact with our consumers, and WOAP provides us with a platform to show how Philips Kitchen Appliances fit into the day-to-day cooking routine and powers the modern Indian kitchens. Through this association, we aim to bring a truly global culinary experience to India with a motivating and inspiring culinary journey."In a room full of masters of culinary art and food and cocktail enthusiasts, Philips invited renowned food bloggers to attend masterclasses by celebrity chefs. Another exciting element to the event included a 'Taste Theatre' which demonstrated live cooking workshops by celebrity chefs including a demo zone where select products were made available for sale.Philips promotes Healthy Living through its innovative range of Kitchen Appliances and is dedicated to empowering kitchens, making everyday life simpler. A brand which has time and again powered Indian kitchens aims to transform the experience of unhealthy food by making it a guilt-free experience for consumers across India. Philips Kitchen Appliances range makes cooking a more pleasurable routine while offering food that is tasty and healthy.Photo link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p6no7zsgbosuwNzyY5dlYWAT3XT9uF7D/view?usp=sharingSource: Philips India PWRPWR