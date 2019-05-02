Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla Promises to be the Best Hangout Destination for Kids This Summer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- A host of exclusively crafted entertainment packages and engaging activities to make summer vacation more exhilaratingIt's summer time and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is geared up to help adults and kids beat the heat in a luxurious, adventure-filled and entertaining way. The destination mall is ready to welcome visitors with a rip-roaring summer festival - 'Summer City' that will have all the little ones googly-eyed with wonder and jumping with joy. The mall promises to thrill the young and the young-at-heart with exclusively crafted entertainment packages and month-long engaging workshops. And, of course, the retail paradise won't disappoint with over 600 brands for both kids and adults.Increasing the fun quotient this summer, the mall introduces specially curated fun packages offering a never-ending list of entertainment - bowling, flying experience, valo climbing, arcade games, krazee whirl, sand play, ice skating, snow sledding, snowboarding, snow play and many more. Avail entertainment worth INR 999 at just INR 499/- and activities worth INR 1999 at just INR 999/-. These packages are available on BookMyShow (http://bit.ly/SummerCitydeals) so that kids can make the most of this summer.The mall is hosting a gamut of workshops and events for children to engage in and enjoy this summer vacation. Children can discover the art of creating robotic, alien and scientific three-dimensional objects at an art and craft masterclass conducted by the famous sculptor Arzan Khambatta. Hone the paper art skills under the watchful eye of the 'Miniature Paper Sculptor', Rajendra Gole as he conducts the paper art workshop.Children can attain better academic performance and control over various challenges in their life by attending a Brain Booster Programme by Master Vindya Ballal. They can explore mother nature and flex their green thumbs in the world of Bonsai art under the guidance of some of the most skilled practitioners. The class will focus on skills and techniques required for bonsai development. Last but not the least, a dance workshop - Little Feet, for kids will be conducted by Nirali Bharat Someshwar. Registration to these workshops is open to all through RSVP, on a first come, first served basis - https://forms.gle/uHN1pvfSS6gwj3dc7Summer City Activity Calendar ACTIVITIES DATE TIME Spiritual parenting workshop by Tamanna Chandhok 2nd may 11.30 am - 1 pm Art & craft masterclass with Arzan Khambatta 3rd may 11.30 am - 1 pm Brain booster programme by Vindya Ballal 5th may 4 pm - 7 pm Paper craft workshop with Rajendra Gole 7th may 11.30 am - 1 pm Bonsai making workshop 9th may 11.30 am - 1 pm Dance workshop with Nirali's Happy Feet India 15th may 5.00 pm - 7 pmAbout Phoenix Marketcity: Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination mall for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events are regularly hosted. It is accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra-Kurla Complex. It's a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well - connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro.Please visit: http://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbaiSource: Phoenix Marketcity PWRPWR