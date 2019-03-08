Phoenix Marketcity Raises a Toast to Fabulous Females with its 8th Edition of “Power Women Fiesta”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A host of exclusively crafted offers, engaging activities and complimentary services to celebrate womanhood throughout the month of March Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Celebrating the incredible spirit of independent women across the city, Mumbais favourite retail paradise, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai kick-starts the 8th edition of Power Women Fiesta ahead of International Womens Day. Taking the celebration of Fabulous Females a notch higher, the mall is dedicating the entire month to women with exciting offers, engaging and interactive workshops and complimentary services. The 8th edition of Phoenix Marketcitys Power Women Fiesta was launched by the First Lady of Maharashtra Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis; as she inaugurated an artistic installation on gender equality by internationally acclaimed artist Akshita Gandhi, titled the Garden of Equality. The installation displayed in the mall atrium, highlights the indefatigable spirit of women that emerges triumphant amidst all the challenges that surround her. Raising an indulgent toast to women, the mall introduces exclusively crafted, Power Women Fiesta booklet extending offers approximately worth rupees twenty thousand! The booklet assures freebies and complimentary indulgences for ladies on everything that they can think of - clothes, accessories, makeup, food, movies, books, or just dollops of excitement. Women can avail these booklets by buying a Phoenix gift card, worth rupees two thousand from the nearest kiosk within the mall. This gift card can be used anywhere across the mall at shops, F&B outlets, cinema theatres or at parking. To keep the celebrations going, the mall has lined up a month-long calendar of engaging activities for women. A series of workshops conducted by prominent influencers will include an art masterclass with acclaimed artist Brinda Miller and a styling workshop with the famous celebrity stylist Nandita Mahtani sharing fashion tips to amp up your summer wardrobe. Renowned health coach and author Deanne Pandey gives to bring balance to your life while celebrity self-help trainer Lizia Batla explores mystical sciences like Feng Shui, Tarot and Astrology, to help you improve your reality beyond what you thought possible. You can learn the art of being fit with the popular television celebrities and loved-up couple AashkaGoradia and Brent Goble. Registration to these workshops is open to all through RSVP, on a first come, first served basis. The malls entertainment hub, Dublin Square will host music legends like Lucky Ali and Shankar Mahadevan (Tickets available on Bookmyshow). For the more adventurous, are high-tempo events like Harley Davidson Woman Rally' and the Womens Bowling Championship. One can also shop at a flea market specially curated by women for women, with a range of premium fashion, household and art products. The mall houses over 100 eateries offering varied gastronomical treats and with a host of exciting activities such as standup comedy and visiting live bands these are sure to make for great entertainment as well. The malls range of exclusively woman-friendly and thoughtful services such as having vending machines with sanitary napkins installed in womens restrooms, baby-care rooms, hands-free shopping service, baby prams and much more are sure to make a day out at the mall hassle free and fun. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai leaves no stone unturned to make this March a special one for women. So get ready to celebrate the power of women and pamper yourself at Mumbais largest shopping destination, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla! About Phoenix MarketcityTruly a shoppers paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience. Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere. Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chilis and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. Its accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in. The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra Kurla Complex. Its a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro. So what are you waiting for? All roads lead to Marketcity! For more Information, please visit: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai. Image: Amit Kumar from Phoenix Marketcity, Amruta Fadnavis and Akshita Gandhi for the Inauguration of Power Women Fiesta at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai PWRPWR