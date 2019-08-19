Phone of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's wife snatched near Mandi House

(Eds: correcting typo in headline, intro) New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta's wife in front of the FICCI auditorium in Mandi House, police said on Monday.In a complaint registered with the police, Aparna Mehta said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Sunday while she was walking on the road.When she reached in front of the FICCI auditorium in Mandi House, two bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone, the police said. "A case has been registered and we are looking into the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. Police said they were also collecting the CCTV footage of the area. PTI AMP DPB