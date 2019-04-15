PhonePe crosses 2 bn transaction mark

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Digital payments firm PhonePe Monday said it has crossed 2 billion transaction mark and has achieved annual run-rate of USD 70 billion on transactions from its platform. "PhonePe is now accepted across more than 3 million merchants. We have 50 million monthly active users now. With this, we have crossed 2 billion transactions since the time we started operations. "As of today we have total payments value (gross transaction value) run-rate of USD 70 billion on annual basis," PhonePe vice-president for strategy and business development Karthik Raghupathy told PTI.He said 75 per cent of transactions on PhonePe are from tier 2-3 cities. PhonePe had crossed one billion transaction mark in November 2018. "We had 1 million merchants using PhonePe early this year. Now we have 3 million on board. We expect to reach 6 million merchants in next 2 months," Raghupathy said. PTI PRS ANUANU