PhonePe inks pact with rival FreeCharge

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Flipkarts payments arm PhonePe today said it has partnered mobile wallet company FreeCharge to allow the latters customers pay for transactions at PhonePes partner merchants.

According to the deal terms, PhonePe has now enabled its over 45 million users to link their existing FreeCharge wallets to the PhonePe app, PhonePe said in a statement.

Once linked, PhonePe customers will be able to spend their FreeCharge wallet balance at all online and offline merchant outlets that accept payments via PhonePe, it added.

"This is in line with our vision of making PhonePe Indias first truly open payments platform, where customers can use any and all payment instruments of their choice," PhonePe Head Banking Products and Strategic Partnerships Hemant Gala said.

To pay via FreeCharge on PhonePe, customers can link FreeCharge from My Account-Other Wallets section, following which they they can pay using FreeCharge or PhonePe wallet balance.

As part of the partnership, FreeCharge customers will be able to recharge and pay bills as well as make payments for over 60,000 online and offline merchants including MakeMyTrip, PVR, Cleartrip, 1mg, FreshMenu, Caf Coffee Day, Apollo Pharmacy, KFC, Barista, Spencer?s and FoodWorld etc.

Last year, Flipkarts rival Snapdeal had agreed to sell its mobile wallet business -- FreeCharge -- to Axis Bank in a Rs 385 crore deal. PTI SR ADI SBT