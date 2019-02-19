Phonon Bags Best BFSI Contact Center Automation Provider Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Phonon Communications, a leader in customer interaction automation, has won the Best Contact Centre Automation Provider award at the 3rd BFSI Leadership Summit organised by EletsTechnomedia and The Banking and Finance Post. The award is timely recognition of the pioneering role of Phonon in providing outstanding enterprise consumer communication automation services across multiple channels. Parin Shah, Associate Vice President-Customer Success, Phonon Communications, received the award presented by officials of Government of Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra Singh, COO, Phonon Communications, said, Our multi-modal contact automation platform ensures a 360 automation approach with experience consistency and immediate RoI as the hallmark of our services. Phonon has been enabling top players from the BFSI sectors to provide innovative and cost-effective communication channels to their customers. These channels, in turn have helped the end customers to solve their queries at the click of a button. Phonon automates over 4 lakh daily customer contact opportunities for their top BFSI clients. About 60,000 BFSI customers get instant connect daily via Phonons trademark Click-to-call solution. Phonon also automates 1 million+ customer interactions daily over IVR and text messaging for top companies in the aviation, travel and e-commerce sectors across South Asia and GCC. Phonons cloud-based and on-premise solutions include machine learning (ML) & artificial intelligence (AI)-powered IVRs, Chat-bots, Automated call distributions, Outbound Diallers, Click-to-Call and web re-targeting solutions. The jury at the BFSI Summit was also impressed with Phonons latest creation - Phonon Central. Phonon Central is a one-stop platform to automate all customer communications. It is a scalable, secure, easy-to-use and features rich platform across channels (voice and text-based) that integrates with the best global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning service frameworks. The easy to use Flow designer gives the flexibility for enterprises to build and execute inbound communication campaigns in minutes. The agenda for the third edition of the Elets BFSI Leadership Summit was to bring together government dignitaries, industry stakeholders, and regulators on one platform. The goal was to create a platform to assemble the Governments, Regulators, Bankers, Insurance providers, Industry experts and other key BFSI stakeholders for deliberations on transforming the BFSI sector through innovative solutions. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Parin Shah, Associate Vice President-Customer Success, Phonon Communications, receiving Best Contact Centre Automation Provider Award by officials of Government of Maharashtra PWRPWR