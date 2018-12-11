Phoolka meets Pb Speaker, urges him to accept his resignation

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader H S Phoolka, who had stepped down as Punjab MLA in October, Tuesday met the state Assembly Speaker and urged him to accept his resignation.Phoolka said he submitted a letter to Rana K P Singh, informing him that he would not rethink his resignation, adding that the Speaker assured him that his decision would be considered.It was earlier believed that the lawmaker from Dakha had not submitted the resignation in a proper format. The AAP leader had stepped down to press for immediate action against those accused in the sacrilege cases that rocked the state in 2015. Phoolka claimed the Congress government had not taken the desired action against those named in the findings of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege incidents. In his letter to the Speaker, Phoolka wrote, "I have sent my resignation from the post of MLA vide letter dated 12.10.2018, but I have not received any communication from you regarding the same." "Today I am appearing in person to communicate that I have resigned as a Member of Legislative Assembly and request you to kindly accept my resignation. After accepting my resignation, kindly inform the House during ensuing Session which is commencing from December 13," he added. If his resignation is accepted, the AAP's strength in the Vidhan Sabha will drop to 19 MLAs, eight of whom have formed a rebel group led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira. PTI SUN RHL