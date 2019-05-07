PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI 2019, to be held from July 10-13 at NECC

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHANGHAI, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Held by CCPIT, Shanghai Sub-council and Shanghai Photographers' Association, organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Company, PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI 2019 ("P&I SHANGHAI") will be held from July 10-13, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). It is expected to gather 250 exhibitors from home and abroad with an exhibition scale of 25,000 square meters, and to attract 50,000 trade buyers and visitors around the world. As the leading imaging expo in China and even in the Asia-pacific, under the theme of "image witness better life" in 2018, P&I SHANGHAI has grown into a one-stop platform displaying "professional video equipment, consumer photography equipment, photography accessories, image output, post-production, and art framing" with its multifunctional roles of "product releasing, exhibition displaying, visitor experiencing, procurement and trade, cooperation and communication". "Smartness + New Image Future", Top brands to co-lead imaging future In 2019, under the theme "Smartness + New Image Future", we will integrate "Smartness +" to product innovation, industry upgrading while focusing on new technology and multiple imaging and video carriers such as mobile Internet - instant photography services, cloud storage for photography, as well as distribution and copyright trends. We will always be devoted to open the new vision of the industry and spot new potential of development. We are always committed to building a whole chain platform for the world-class "professional image input and output" industry. Meanwhile, we are keen on providing a multi-level and comprehensive exhibition experience for our visitors including trade buyers, photographers, photo studios and photography enthusiasts. Plenty of concurrent events will be held to meet the various needs of visitors, to name a few, "Photography Display", "Photography Competition", "Photography Technique Lecture", "Trade Fair". Concurrently, China Wedding Expo will be held in NECC (Shanghai) with its four sub-exhibitions, Shanghai Wedding Theme Photography & Trip-shot Expo, Shanghai International Wedding Industry Trade Fair, Shanghai International Wedding Dress Makeup & Fashion Accessories Expo and Shanghai Wedding Photo Album, Frame & Consumable Material Expo. Another concurrent exhibition Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo 2019 and its many activities will be held in NECC (SHANGHAI).Basic information: Time: July 10-13, 2019Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)Address: No.333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai (North Entrance) No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)Metro: Take Line 2 to East Xujing Station, Exit 4, 5, 6, (Near West Entrance) Take Line 17 to East Zhuguang Road Station (Near North Entrance) Website: www.interphoto.com.cn WeChat Account: interphoto PWRPWR