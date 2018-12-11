Photo exhibition showcases best of Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) With photos of roaring tigers, wild elephants and ancient temples, a photography exhibition here has showcased the best of Karnataka -- from architecture to wildlife.The week-long exhibition, titled "Pride of Karnataka", is an attempt by the Department of Information and Public Relations (Govt of Karnataka) to bring Karnataka close to Delhi.So be it the photos of wildlife of the Western Ghats, the famous Belur temple or the majestic darpana beauties (Lady with a mirror) of Halebidu hanging on the walls of the gallery at the India Habitat Centre, they all mange to attract visitors towards the rich and diverse beauty of the state. "Western Ghats are a major attraction in our country. With art, culture, tourist destinations, wildlife, and naturally rich forests, the Western Ghats are enticing. "It is a pleasure to capture such an aesthetic mine through photography," Pratibha Prahlad, head of the Delhi International Art Festival, said.Wildlife photographer Lokesh Mosale, who is the man behind the lens, said beside showcasing Karnataka to Delhiites, the aim of this exhibition was also to help educate people about wildlife conservation. The exhibition comes to a close on Dec 12. PTI MG MAHMAH