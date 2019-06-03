PI Industries & Harsha Trust Extends Project with Fiinovation for Sustainable Agricultural Practises

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A CSR Intervention aimed at promoting income generation of the marginalised farmers New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) along with PI Industries, a leading Agri-sciences based company, and Harsha Trust, a not-for-profit organisation has extended their CSR intervention for another two years in Rayagada district in Odisha. Began in 2017, the intervention aims at enhancing agri-based farm income of small and marginal farmers by adopting Good Agricultural Practises (GAP) and market-led interventions. The project has till date benefitted 1300 farmers from forty-five villages of Rayagada district.Based on a comprehensive impact assessment conducted by Fiinovation, achieving sustainability becomes the focal point of the project extension. As part of the extension, two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) will be set up in the targeted two blocks of Kalyansingh and Bissam Cuttack of Rayagada district. These FPOs will ensure integration of small farmers in the agricultural value chain by training them on ways to increase crop productivity in a sustainable manner and by adopting and promoting usage of good quality inputs and services.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO Fiinovation said, Small producers do not have the large marketable surplus individually (both inputs and produce) to get the benefit of economies of scale. The planned FPOs in these areas will provide the necessary inputs to the members and also serve as knowledge delivery institutions for the farmers.About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value-based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education, and livelihood.Image: Women farmers in Raygada, Odisha working in their rice fields PWRPWR