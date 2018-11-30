PIB invites entries for 7th National Photography Awards

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Press Information Bureau Friday invited entries to the seventh National Photography Awards. The awards are conferred by Photo Division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting every year, a press release said. The National Photography Awards aim at promoting various facets of the country such as arts, culture, development, heritage, history, life, people, society and traditions through the medium of photography, as well as encourage professional and amateur photographers. The awards are conferred under three categories - Lifetime Achievement Award, Award for Professional Photographers and Award for Amateur Photographers.The Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000. Under the 'professional' category, one professional photographer of the year award is given with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and five Special Mention Awards are given with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. The theme for professional photographers this year is 'Women-led Development'. Under the 'amateur' category, one amateur photographer of the year award is given with a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and five Special Mention Awards are given with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 each. The theme for amateur photographers this year is 'Fairs and Festivals of India'. PTI PR MNL SRY