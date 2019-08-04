scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Picnic turns tragic as two drown in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Two men drowned in a water body in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Sunday where they had gone for a picnic, police said.Ishar Mrinal (24) of Jharkhand and Amit Kumar (25) of Bihar were pursuing B Sc from Mewar University. While Mrinal was in the first year, Kumar was a second year student, they said.The duo had gone for a picnic at a waterfall near Jharia Mahadev temple when they slipped into the deep end of a water body next to the waterfall and drowned, Parsoli Police Station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.The officer said that the bodies have been kept at a government hospital in Chittorgarh for post mortem and the family members have been informed about the mishap. PTI AG RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos