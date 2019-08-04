Picnic turns tragic as two drown in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Two men drowned in a water body in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Sunday where they had gone for a picnic, police said.Ishar Mrinal (24) of Jharkhand and Amit Kumar (25) of Bihar were pursuing B Sc from Mewar University. While Mrinal was in the first year, Kumar was a second year student, they said.The duo had gone for a picnic at a waterfall near Jharia Mahadev temple when they slipped into the deep end of a water body next to the waterfall and drowned, Parsoli Police Station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.The officer said that the bodies have been kept at a government hospital in Chittorgarh for post mortem and the family members have been informed about the mishap. PTI AG RHL