Pigeon India Initiated #StandByNursingMoms Campaign for World Breastfeeding Week

Gurgoan, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)The campaign #StandByNursingMoms aims to educate people about the challenges breastfeeding mothers goes through and encourages others to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for them. Pigeon India, in their new campaign video for World Breastfeeding Week, highlighted the challenges breast-feeding mothers face in various aspects of their lives. The campaign aims to educate others about these challenges and also encourages people to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for breastfeeding mothers, whether at work, home or in public spaces. Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Chandan Biswal, General Manager - Sales and Marketing, Pigeon India, said, "Breast milk is the most precious gift a mother can give her baby. We are trying to create the importance of breastfeeding and the benefits are so great for the baby. We are also trying to promote the need of breastfeeding rooms for the moms understanding their difficulties while breastfeeding in public places." "On the occasion of #WorldBreastfeedingWeek, we are happy to present #StandByNursingMoms-an initiative by Pigeon India. Through this campaign, we urge families, friends, and workplace to lend their support to Breastfeeding mothers in any way they can," he added. About PigeonPigeon promotes babys healthy growth and the happiness of mother and family through advanced research and development innovation. For over a half-century since our establishment, Pigeon has worked tirelessly to develop beneficial maternity and baby care products for easy, enjoyable use. With more than 50 years of intensive infant feeding research, Pigeon offers the finest quality breastfeeding accessories to families around the world. For mothers who want their children to benefit from breast milk, we offer superior products that help provide this essential nourishment. Image: #StandByNursingMoms Video: World Breastfeeding Week 2019