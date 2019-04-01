PIL against Saket court's circular on empanelment of local commissioners: HC seeks DSJ reply

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the district sessions judge (DSJ) of Saket court on a plea challenging its circular that only lawyers practicing there would be considered for empanelment of local commissioners. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani also made the Registrar General of the high court a party in the matter and issued notice to him and the DSJ seeking their stand on the issue by the next date of hearing on August 13. The order came on the PIL by Abhijit Mishra who has contended that the circular issued by office of the DSJ of Saket court was "biased and discriminatory in nature" as it was seeking applications only from advocates who are members of the Saket Bar Association with 3-7 years of experience."The criteria requirements of the circular for the empanelment of the local commissioners, brings the bias and discrimination in the application and selection process. "The office of the District and Sessions Judge (South) Saket District Court is being biased and favouring only the applicants who are having registration number/membership number of the Saket Bar Association, thereby discriminating other applicants who are enrolled with another bar associations," the petition, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, has claimed.The plea has also alleged that the circular discriminates against applicants "who do not have a chamber in the Saket District Court or office and or residence in area other than south or southeast districts"."This requirement/condition for the empanelment of the local commissioner is against the fundamental rights and principles as enshrined under the Constitution of India," it added and sought that the office of the DSJ be asked to amend the circular so that lawyers of other bar associations can also apply. PTI HMP SKV RCJ