PIL filed in HC challenging TN govt's scheme of Rs 1,000 payout to ration card holders for Pongal

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) A PIL was filed in the Madras High Court Tuesday challenging the Tamil Nadu government's scheme of Rs 1,000 cash payout to all ration card holders for Pongal festival, contending that the decision had been taken unmindful of the state's financial condition.The petitioner claimed that the total loan liability of the state exceeded that of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and it was in dire need of funds, including to meet the rehabilitation measures in cyclone Gaja-hit areas.Terming the move as totally misconceived, he sought a direction from the court to restrain the government from distributing the cash gift.Referring to an RTI information, Daniel Jesudass further claimed the current tax revenue of Tamil Nadu was Rs 1,12,616 crores, whereas the total liability was Rs 3,55,845 crores.The decision to provide cash gift of Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders irrespective of their financial status was totally misconceived, particularly considering the financial condition of the state, he said.The petitioner noted that he had no objection to economically poor people being given the assistance, but was only opposing the decision to extend it to all ration card holders.The additional burden to the treasury would eventually passed on to the people of the state, the petitioner said.The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.The government on January 2 announced a cash support of Rs 1,000 per family for the celebration of the harvest festival of Pongal falling on January 15.An estimated 2.01 crore ration card holders would benefit under the scheme, disbursement under which has been launched across the state by ministers and others. PTI CORR VS IJT