PIL for connectivity to 8 border villages in Punjab: HC seeks Centre's stand

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a PIL seeking proper connectivity to eight villages in Punjab which are fenced in between the international border with Pakistan and the rivers Ravi and Ujj. The PIL has said that the villages, having a population of around 5,000 people, are presently connected to the rest of the state through two temporary pontoon bridges which are removed during monsoons to prevent them from floating away. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the counsel for the central government to take instructions on the issue raised in the petition which has alleged the state was not building bridges to connect the villages despite approval for it from the Union Transport Ministry."In view of the importance of the matter, you take instructions," the court said to central government standing counsel Jasmeet Singh, who appeared for the ministry, and listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.The court was hearing the plea jointly moved by a lawyer, Vimal Wadhawan, and several former and current sarpanchs of the eight villages, located in the Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts of Punjab.During rainy season, people travel to the mainland by boats, the plea has said and added that due to the poor connectivity harvested crops are unable to be transported and health as well as education facilities are scarce. PTI HMP SKV RCJ