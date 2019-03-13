PIL for salary, benefits for home guards on par with police: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday converted into a PIL a letter seeking salary and other benefits for the home guards on par with the police.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambani issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, police and director general of home guards and sought their stand on the issue by July 15, the next date of hearing.The issue was raised by Delhi resident Abhijit Mishra who has said that despite performing similar duties as the police, the home guards are in a "dilapidated situation".He has urged the court to direct the authorities to provide the home guards with training equivalent to that provided to Delhi police personnel for maintaining law and order as well as internal security.Apart from that he has also sought that the home guards be given the same salary and benefits as police personnel when they are deputed to Delhi Police.He has also sought that the home guards and their dependants be covered under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme and a government job be provided to next of kin of those who die on duty.The other benefits he has sought for the home guards include gratuity scheme, provident fund, employee state insurance scheme and group insurance scheme for which premium would be paid by the Delhi government. PTI HMP HMP DIVDIV