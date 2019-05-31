PIL for uniform civil code: HC seeks Centre's reply

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking framing of a uniform civil code to promote unity, fraternity and national integration. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Law Commission of India seeking their stand on the plea by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. Upadhyay, also a lawyer, has contended in his plea that the government has "failed" to put in place a uniform civil code, as provided under Article 44 of the Constitution. A uniform civil code would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country. The plea has said that Goa has a common civil code since 1965, which is applicable to all of its residents, and it is the only state to have it as of now. The petition has sought directions to the Centre "to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft the uniform civil code in the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution within three months, while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions". PTI HMP SKV URD SMN