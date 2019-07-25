PIL for use of other official languages in govt offices; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked for the AAP government's response on a plea seeking use of official languages, including Punjabi and Urdu, in the offices of all the authorities and public utilities in the national capital territory.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Centre and sought its stand on the petition which has claimed that use of all the official languages has been mandated as per various statutes and the Constitution."Presently, all the statutory and Constitutional mandates are being deliberately ignored by the respondents (Centre and Delhi government) resulting in the violation of the legal and Constitutional rights of the persons who do not know how to read and write any other language other than the official languages," the PIL said.This results in such persons not being able to effectively avail the services of public utilities, the petition by Delhi resident Surjit Kaur said.The Centre, represented by the central government standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray, said that the mandate of the law "was being followed scrupulously".The petition has contended that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in 1977 and 2011 issued circulars directing all the states to ensure that the government offices, public sector banks and undertakings shall write, print or paint information meant for the people in all the official languages recognised in the state.The petition has sought directions to the central and the Delhi governments to implement the circulars and start using Punjabi and Urdu on the notice boards, sign boards, name plates, directional signs and hoardings in all the government offices, public sector banks and undertakings in the national capital.It has also sought that all the forms and departmental literature be made available to the general public in Punjabi and Urdu apart from Hindi and English.The court has asked the Centre and the Delhi government to indicate their response to the petition by October 14, the next date of hearing. PTI HMP SKV SA