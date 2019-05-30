PIL in HC for uniform civil code

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to the Centre to frame a uniform civil code to promote unity, fraternity and national integration.The petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said the government had "failed" to put in place a uniform civil code, as provided under Article 44 of the Constitution.A uniform civil code would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.The plea says Goa has a common civil code since 1965, which is applicable to all of its residents, and it is the only state to have it as of now.Upadhyay, also a lawyer, in his petition has sought directions to the Centre "to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft the uniform civil code in the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution within three months, while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions". PTI HMP URD SKV RC