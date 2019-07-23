PIL seeks better crowd management at Devarajaswamy temple

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) A petitioner has moved the Madras High Court, seeking safety of devotees visiting the Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram, a week after four people died in a stampede at the shrine dedicated to the Lord Athivaradar.The PIL by A Radhakrishnan claimed that the temple authorities and the district administration are not prepared for the 40-day-long festival that began on July 1.Knowing well that lakhs of devotees would arrive for the darshan, the district collector did not make any arrangement to provide basic facilities to the pilgrims.Arulmigu Athivaradar festival came under light after four people died in a stampede last Thursday.The incident reportedly occurred following rumours that authorities were planning to cut short the darshan timings.People standing in long queues in a narrow line became impatient and started moving forward, resulting in the stampede.The petitioner said he had made a representation to authorities to regulate the dharshan and ensure the safety of devotees. But, there was no response, so he filed the petition.Facing flak over 'poor arrangements', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government was looking at the feasibility of shifting the idol of the deity to a bigger place to manage the crowd. PTI NVG DPB