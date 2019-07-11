Pilgrim-centric infrastructure in Vaishno Devi gets facelift, first STP inaugurated

Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) New pilgrim-centric infrastructure facilities, including a sewage treatment plant (STP), were inaugurated at Vaishno Devi, where crores of devotees throng ease year to pay there obeisance at the cave shrine.Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Simrandeep Singh Thursday inaugurated a number of pilgrim-centric infrastructural facilities at Katra and Adhkuwari built place at a cost of over Rs 5.75 crore, officials said. Singh also operationalised a 400 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) based at Adhkuwari, they said. This centralised STP connects all toilet blocks in Adhkuwari Sector Twenty-two rooms at Niharika Complex, Katra, were rededicated to pilgrims after complete renovation and refurbishments, officials said, adding, "The remaining rooms in the Niharika Complex are also being taken up." PTI AB NSDNSD