scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pilgrim dies after boulder hits vehicle

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Aug 6 (PTI) A pilgrim died when a vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a boulder after a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday. Eleven people were in the vehicle that was going to the Badrinath pilgrimage site. It was hit by a boulder falling from the hillside after a landslide, official sources said. Three pilgrims have been rescued and efforts are on to extricate the rest, the sources added. PTI CORR ALMHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos