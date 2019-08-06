Pilgrim dies after boulder hits vehicle

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Aug 6 (PTI) A pilgrim died when a vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a boulder after a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday. Eleven people were in the vehicle that was going to the Badrinath pilgrimage site. It was hit by a boulder falling from the hillside after a landslide, official sources said. Three pilgrims have been rescued and efforts are on to extricate the rest, the sources added. PTI CORR ALMHMB