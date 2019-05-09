Pilgrim from Gujarat dies of heart attack in U'khand

Uttarkashi, May 9 (PTI) A pilgrim from Gujarat died of a heart attack while returning from the Himalayan temple of Yamunotri in Uttarakhand.Mahendra Bhai (57), a resident of Ahmedabad, reached Janki Chatti along with his family after visiting Yamunotri on Wednesday evening, Badkot police station SHO D S Kohli said.He fell ill at night and was rushed to a health centre at Badkot where he was declared dead by doctors, the SHO said.His body was sent to Nagaon for post-mortem.The portals of Yamunotri were reopened after the winter break on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on May 7. PTI CORR ALM DPBDPB