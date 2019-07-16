Pilgrims throng Mathura's 'mini-kumbh'

Mathura, Jul 15 (PTI) Over 90 lakh pilgrims have undertaken circumambulation of the Govardhan hillock here since July 10, with an increase in devotees since the Mudiya Poono Mela began on Friday, an official said.The fair, which is dubbed as Mathura's 'mini-Kumbh', began on July 12 and was to end on Tuesday but officials said it will continue till Wednesday morning as a number devotees are yet to complete the circumambulation amid huge rush."The faith and commitment was visible on the face of over 90 lakh odd-pilgrims, who completed circumambulation of hillock Govardhan so far," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.As many as 540 devotees, including majority of senior citizens, took an aerial route for the circumambulation, District Tourist Officer DK Sharma said.The chopper services for the circumambulation of the hillock started on July 13 and concluded Tuesday. PTI CORR SOMSOM