Pilot appeals party workers to maintain peace, says he has full faith in Rahul, Sonia

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Amid delay in the announcement of a chief minister for Rajasthan, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday said he has full faith in the Congress leadership and made a fervent appeal to his party workers to maintain peace and ensure discipline. His appeal came in the wake of reports of incidents of violence in various parts of Rajasthan, allegedly by his supporters demanding his appointment as chief minister. "I appeal to all party workers to maintain peace and discipline. I have full faith in the Congress leadership. Will welcome whatever decision party chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will take. We all have a responsibility to maintain dignity of the party," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Pilot and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot are said to the top two contenders for the chief minister post in Rajasthan, where the party has got mandate to form the new government.