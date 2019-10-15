Pilot condole's killing of Rajasthan truck driver in J-K

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday condoled the killing of a truck driver who was shot dead by two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The truck driver, identified as Sharief Khan, was from a village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. "It is very sad news. My heartfelt condolences are with the grieved family," Pilot said. On Monday, the two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead Sharief Khan, the driver of a Rajasthan truck, and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. SP Bharatpur Haidar Ali Zaidi said, "The truck driver's body was expected to arrive late today or tomorrow," he said. PTI SDA SNESNESNE