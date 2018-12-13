Pilot, Gehlot appeal to supporters to maintain calm

(Eds: Combining related series) New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, the two Congress contenders for chief ministership in Rajasthan, Thursady appealed to party workers in the state to maintain peace and decorum even as Rahul Gandhi held marathon consultations to decide on the party's pick for the top post.Their appeal came following reports of violence by Congress workers in parts of Rajasthan, demanding nomination of their respective favourite leaders as the CM."I appeal to all party workers to maintain peace and discipline. I have full faith in the Congress leadership. Will welcome whatever decision party chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will take. We all have a responsibility to maintain dignity of the party," Pilot said in a tweet in Hindi. Soon after Pilot's appeal, Gehlot too urged party workers to maintain calm while playing down reports of infighting among Rajasthan Congress leaders. "I appeal to workers to maintain peace. Today, the party needs its workers. The Congress president has already credited the workers for their hard work in ensuring the party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he told reporters here. Gehlot and Pilot are vying for the post of chief minister in the state where Congress ousted the BJP from power. "The Congress president is talking to all leaders. It is a good thing that he is holding talk with all leaders before taking the decision on chief ministers...The process is on and a decision on the chief ministers will be taken soon...The decision of the Congress president will be acceptable to all," he said. The Congress has a wafer-thin majority in the politically crucial Hindi heartland state. Gandhi met Pilot, Gehlot and AICC observer for Rajasthan K C Venugopal and AICC state in-charge Avinash Pande as part of his consultations to pick the CM nominee for Rajasthan. PTI SKC ASK MPB MPBMPB