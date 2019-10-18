Pilot questions move allowing non-councillors become chiefs of urban local bodies

(Eds: Changes in intro) Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Rajsthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday questioned his government's decision of allowing non-councillors become heads of the urban local bodies. Expressing disagreement with the decision, he said it was neither discussed by the cabinet nor taken up at the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. "This is not a good decision and I do not agree with this. The decision is not practical and there is a need to make changes in it," Pilot told reporters in Jhunjhunu. The state government had decided to allow any non-elected person to stand for elections in the urban local bodies. A gazette notification amending the Rajasthan Municipalities Rules, 2019, was issued in this regard on Wednesday. PTI SDA RDKRDKRDK