Pilot supporters hold protests, block roads

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Sachin Pilot supporters tried to block roads and held demonstrations in Rajasthan on Thursday, demanding his appointment as the next chief minister. As the Congress leadership in Delhi deliberated over the chief ministers post, police dispersed groups of people trying to stop traffic at places in Dausa, Ajmer and Karauli districts, police said. In many cases, the protesters were from Pilots Gujjar community. The protests prompted Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot to issue an appeal on social media, seeking calm. Pilot and two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot are vying for the top post in Rajasthan, following the partys victory in the assembly polls. Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Malini Agrawal said people had initially gathered at Hindaun and nearby areas in Karauli district, but were dispersed by police. We want Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister of Rajasthan. The party high command should declare his name as soon as possible, Sugar Singh, state secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Yuva Gurjar Mahasabha, said. Our members were peaceful at the demonstrations, which were held in Gurjar dominated areas in eastern Rajasthan, he said. PTI AG SDA ASHASH