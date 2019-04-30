Pink suffered miscarriage at 17

Los Angeles, Apr 30 (PTI) Pop star Pink has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at the age of 17.The singer, who recently released her album 'Hurts 2B Human', said the painful experience that left her "broken" inspired a song in the soundtrack."The reason I said (that) is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage. And I was going to have that child. "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do. I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I've always written that way," Pink told USA Today.The "Perfect" hitmaker said she underwent therapy to deal with the heartbreak of her first miscarriage.Pink credited her best friend and former assistant Laura Wilson for pushing her in the right direction."I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humour. I'm extremely self-deprecating, and when s**t goes bad - which in any life is inevitable - you've just got to find the funny. It's because I can laugh that I can cry so hard," she added.The singer shares seven-year-old daughter Willow and two-year-old son Jameson with husband, motorcycle racer Carey Hart. PTI RDSRDS