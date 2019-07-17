Pink Toilets at public places in Noida soon, women hope for hygiene

Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) The Noida Authority is planning to build "Pink Toilets" for women at public places, with facilities for sanitary napkins and baby care, officials said Wednesday.The authority's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said four such toilets would come up initially and locations for them would be finalised soon."The Public Health department has been directed to build 'Pink Toilets' for women at appropriate public places and to immediately start work on this," she said."These toilets will have vending machines for sanitary napkins and proper disposal system for these napkins. They will also have space for breast-feeding newborns," she said.Women residents and working professionals have lauded the move to have "Pink Toilets" but also cautioned about proper cleanliness and hygiene, a major reason why they avoid using public toilets."It is a good thought but the cleaning staff should also be female in such toilets. Hygiene is paramount. It will also be good if sanitary napkins and baby nursing space are made available there," said Ritu Lal, Director at School of Fashion and Design, AAFT.Chandni Aggarwal, 29, said there are public toilets available in the city but cleanliness has not been up to the mark. She hoped this problem would be addressed in Pink Toilets."Public toilets are definitely not in a good condition. Regular cleaning is a must. Soap dispensers should be filled, and well maintained," said Aggarwal, who works at a private company in Sector 5.Shipra Aeron echoed the need for sanitary napkins and hygiene at these toilets."The way men and women use toilets are very different. Hygiene in a public toilet is very poor and that is why I avoid going to them even in case of emergency," she said."Also if these toilets, which are at the planning state, make sure to have space for infants would be good. Often we see mothers with their infants and toddlers struggling inside public toilets. Probably that can be addressed," said Aeron, 27, a software engineer. PTI KIS ABHABH