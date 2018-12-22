'Pinnacle Blooms Network' With Patented MIRRACLE System Offers Franchise

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Pinnacle is a Torch Bearer for 80+ Crore Kids, People With Autism, Neurological Conditions- For franchise, contact: +91-9100-181-181Pure Joy, Innocent Smiles, Jingle Bells, Christmas Trees, Snow Flakes, Christmas Spirit Celebration mixed with Tactile, Visual, Auditory Stimulated Learning and Socialization was witnessed by wonderful kids with neurological conditions who have presented themselves as Santa Clauses distributing gifts, receiving presents, being empowered through innovative therapies at Pinnacle Blooms. https://www.pinnacleblooms.org/media/image/pinnacle-logo-120-regular.png?v=4Caption: Pinnacle Blooms LogoThere are estimated 80+ core kids/people with neurological conditions around the world. Recent study by American CDC shows 1 in every 39 kids is prone to be Autistic - one of the many neurological conditions. Neurological conditions including but not limited to Autism, Cognitive developmental issues, Phobias and inferiority, Psychological upsets/extremes, Delayed milestones such as speech delay, socialization issues such as fear to mingle, sensorial issues such as sensitive to noise and etc. are on the steep rise across the world including India.Pinnacle Blooms Network is first-ever-of-its-kind, proven world-class - international chain of Child Development, Rehabilitation centres core purposed to be empowering 80+ crore Kids, People with neurological conditions through effective therapies to be part of mainstream society and bring smiles into their families through its to-be network of 7,000+ centres across India, Middle East, Australia, USA.Pinnacle Blooms Network is a Special EduHealthCare unit of Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED, Govt. of India's prestigious StartUpIndia awarded HealthTech division of Kotii Group of Technological Ventures R&D P LIMITED, core purposed to be empowering 784+ crore people across 230+ countries.Years of research backed with decades of international exposure resulted 'MIRRACLE by PINNACLE' 360 degree patented digital platform to provide world-class - international child development, rehabilitation.The celebration sessions Recently Pinnacle Blooms Network celebrated Christmas in all of its network centers and got tremendous response from kids. This is one of the examples of the way pinnacle curriculum works in great manner. Pinnacle does everything in practice which works practically as well as morally. The parents also get some practices for their children. So the kids get more exciting about the day-to-day sessions. The regular therapy sessions also having some celebration and some excitement. This is the way pinnacle is grooming the kid's cognitive, neurological abilities.Child Development - Rehabilitation from future Being the Torch-Bearer for kids/people with neurological conditions Pinnacle Blooms' sole purpose is enriching families with effective skills & intervention strategies for overall development of the children through hand-crafted programs by industry experts leading to happy families. Empowering children with everything they need to be self-sufficient for becoming a natural part of the mainstream society, schools and be accepted as what they are, so that they can earn a bright future."We provide practical/hands-on, real-world oriented, multi-sensory & child centered, transparent approach for all speech, language disorders, reading, writing, cognitive social difficulties at all stages of child," said Dr. Sreeja Reddy. Saripalli Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli is the founder managing director of Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED HealthTech division of Kotii Group of Technological Ventures R&D P LIMITED. Pinnacle is the brain child of Dr. Sreeja Reddy.Child Development, Rehabilitation Therapy Services provided in Pinnacle Blooms Network facilities Speech Therapy: More than anything Pinnacle does, Pinnacle loves the little conversations with the cute little onesSpecial Education: Pinnacle gets utmost satisfaction when the little ones greet, talk, walk, behave, learn, eat and sleep and are self sufficientOccupational Therapy: See, feel, smell, taste, hear; its' such a joy to experience these first-hand alongside of kids.Behavioral Modification: Assessments & Treatments, Group Therapy & CounselingPsychological Services: Phobia, Couple Counselling, Stress/Depression solutions, etc.Promising Child Future: Promising to add value in the child's future through every single session & interaction by employing transparent teaching environment. Equipping kid with his/her family with the skills, techniques, strategies, approaches designed especially for their kid.SEVA Foundation with Pinnacle Blooms Network SEVA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Kotii Group where 33% of the income across multi crore businesses have been pledged for SEVA Foundation to carry out the activities for the well-being of people and the society at large. SEVA has been offering various of its services from the recent decade + time.Being a unit of Bharath HealthCare of Kotii Group, Pinnacle gets support from Kotii Groups SEVA Foundation. SEVA Foundation sponsors the therapy fee matching fund of the families who cannot afford therapy fee but need therapy for the betterment of their kid or family member. There are thousands of such therapy sessions that have happened and continue to happen benefitting many poor/below middle-class families.Pinnacle Blooms Network CSR Initiative Many neurological conditions such as Autism don't have any known treatment but can only be managed with therapy. In developing countries such as India, many parents don't even know the term Autism or of other neurological conditions and eventually lose the precious time with their kid. Pinnacle Blooms Network brings in digital platforms, self-assessment tools, digital mentorship the complete population across world at no cost. Pinnacle Blooms Network is taking the responsibility of being the torchbearer for Kids, People with neurological conditions.Free Certified Course Training for School Teachers As part of being the torch bearers, Pinnacle Blooms Network is bringing in Teacher Training Program which not only raises the awareness but also gives qualified teachers the certification with digital verification. Schools with required number of these certified teachers would be given certification being the MOST INCLUSIVE SCHOOL.7,000+ Network Facilities Serving 80+ crore people across India and the world needs strong network. Pinnacle Blooms Network has a well-established, proven franchise model where parents with a special kid or therapists can have license of the franchise to be part of the world-class - international network and serve the kids and families in need. Those interested can reach us at +91-9100-181-181, https://www.pinnacleblooms.org Pinnacle Blooms Network Executive Briefing: Autism Spectrum Disorder and other psychological problems are troubling approximately 80 crore people across the world and could endanger the child's future too.Pinnacle Blooms Network is probably the only chain of Child Development, Rehabilitation therapy centres offering SMART Goals-based Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Behavioral Therapy, Psychological Counselling for kids, to be part of mainstream society and bring smiles into their families.Pinnacle's MIRRACLE is 360 degree patented digital platform to bring technology for empowering kids with special needs.Pinnacle Blooms Network is the Special EduHealthCare unit of Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED, Govt. of India's prestigious StartUpIndia awarded Futuristic HealthTech organization.Pinnacle Blooms Network has one of the largest teams of proven therapists ready to work with the kids. 