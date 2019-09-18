Pioneer India introduces a high-end car infotainment system at an affordable price

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Launches DMH-Z5290BT, a high-end car infotainment system 17.6 cm wide display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, WebLink connectivity New Delhi, September 18, 2019: Pioneer India, the renowned Japanese manufacturer of car infotainment has launched DMH-Z5290BT, a high-end car infotainment system, packed with dozens of matchless features & is targeted to auto-enthusiasts to whom quality drive completes with quality entertainment. 17.6 cm wide display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Smartphone videos via WebLink, Full HD video playback via USB, Hard Drive playability, compatibility with Spotify, and a lot of other dynamic features make this product an uncompromising choice for car lovers. Also, DMH-Z5290BT has 13-Band EQ for advanced audio settings, 3-way network mode, and advanced sound retriever which ensure the gearheads a safe, convenient, and entertaining journey in their favorite wagon.Some other distinct features in DMH-Z5290BT that lure a buyer are dual camera inputs, quick smartphone charging, and video out option for rear-seat display. But, the best part of this revolutionary product by Pioneer is its incredible price, because it comes with an unimaginable price of MRP 24,490 only.On the launch of Pioneer DMH-Z5290BT, Mr. Hideaki ISHII, Managing Director of Pioneer India, said, This product is designed and launched to keep in mind smart consumers who demand Hi-resolution Audio & Video playback in car, seamless smartphone connectivity, and all this on a wide screen. Besides, DMH-Z5290BT operates on voice commands, which helps in distraction-free communication and navigation and ensures a safe drive. I hope, this products incredible features and highly affordable price will definitely delight the customers.Product Available: https://pioneer-india.in/buy/car-entertainment-car-stereos-touchscreen-dvd-players/dmh-z5290bt/ PWRPWR