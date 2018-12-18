Piramal board to meet this week to consider fund raising

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising of up to Rs 2,000 crore via issue of securities.A meeting of the administrative committee of the company's board will be held on December 21, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.The NCD issue size is of Rs 1,000 crore with an option to retain over subscription of another Rs 1,000 crore, it added.Piramal shares Tuesday ended 1.55 per cent up at Rs 2,183.15 on the BSE. PTI MSS SHWBAL