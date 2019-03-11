Piramal Critical Care launches Morphine Sulfate injection in US

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Piramal Critical Care Monday said it has launched in the US Morphine Sulfate injection with Mitigo trademark used for treatment of intractable chronic pain. The injection has been launched in 10 mg/ml and 25 mg/ml concentrations, Piramal Critical Care said in a statement."We are pleased to support intrathecal therapy for pain management with FDA approval and our launch of Mitigo," Piramal Critical Care CEO Peter DeYoung said. Piramal Critical Care has established itself as the leader in US intrathecal therapy with Gablofen which it has successfully integrated post acquisition from Mallinckrodt, he added.It is a business division of Piramal Enterprises and present in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy segments. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU