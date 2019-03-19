Piramal Enterprises Limited's FY2018 Annual Report Ranked 1st in India and 6th Globally, by League of American Communications Professionals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India oRecognized by League of American Communications Professionals (LACP), for the 3rd consecutive yearoRanked 6th Best among 6,000 participating companies around the worldoRated as the Best annual report from IndiaoPlatinum Award in Conglomerates categoryoGold Award in Diversified Financials category Piramal Enterprises (PEL) (PEL, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302) has been ranked 1st in India and 6th globally, for its FY2018 Annual Report by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP), at the Vision Awards Annual Report Competition 2017-18. Additionally, PEL has also won the Platinum Award (Rank 1st globally) in Conglomerates category and the Gold Award (Rank 2nd globally) in Financials category globally. PELs ranking has consistently improved over the last 3 years. PELs FY2018 Annual Report, titled 30 Years of Responsible Entrepreneurship, presented the companys journey over the last three decades. It also demonstrated the Companys ability to constantly transform itself in the ever-changing external environment, while remaining focused on its core values of knowledge, action care and impact, thereby delivering sustained long-term value for all its stakeholders. Some of the other global companies in the Top-100 rankings were: Hyundai Elevator (rank #5), Cisco Systems, Inc. (rank #19), Deloitte (rank #21), Panasonic Corp. (rank #34), Emerson (rank #66), BMW Group (rank #67), Daimler AG (rank #68), Coca-Cola FEMSA (rank #69), Citigroup (rank #75) and Intel (rank #98). Mr. Vijay Shah, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Limited, said, We are delighted that Piramal Enterprises Limiteds Annual Report has once again been recognised by LACP at the Vision Awards, alongside some of the top global companies. 1st rank in India and 6th rank globally, clearly demonstrates our commitment to excellence in reporting and is a testament to our continued efforts at improving the quality and transparency of our disclosures, that facilitate informed decision making by our stakeholders. The League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) is an association established in 2001 to create a forum within the public relations industry, that facilitates discussion of best-in-class global practices within the profession while recognising those that demonstrate exemplary communication capabilities. The Vision Awards benchmark and recognise best practices in international financial reporting, and is one the largest annual report competitions in the world. In 2017-18, these Awards drew an unprecedented number of submissions from companies across a broad range of industries and organisation sizes. Over 6,000 entries were received this year, that included several Fortune 500 companies, from more than 24 countries.About Piramal Enterprises Ltd Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of Indias large diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Insights & Analytics. PELs consolidated revenues were over US$1.6 billion in FY2018, with ~46% of revenues generated from outside India. In Financial Services, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd is registered as a housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB) and engaged in various financial services businesses. It provides both wholesale and retail funding opportunities across sectors. In real estate, the platform provides housing finance and other financing solutions across the entire capital stack ranging from early-stage private equity, structured debt, senior secured debt, construction finance, and flexi lease rental discounting. The wholesale business in non-real estate sector includes separate verticals - Corporate Finance Group (CFG) and Emerging Corporate Lending (ECL). CFG provides customized funding solutions to companies across sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, roads, industrials, auto components etc. while ECL focuses on lending towards Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). PCHFL through its group companies provides customized strategies for institutional and retail investors such as Mumbai Redevelopment Fund and Apartment Fund focused (through Piramal Fund Management) and strategic partnerships with leading global pension funds such as CPPIB, APG and Ivanhoe Cambridge. The division has also launched a Distressed Asset Investing platform with Bain Capital Credit - IndiaRF that will invest in equity and/or debt in assets across sectors (other than real estate) to drive restructuring with active participation in turnaround. PEL also has long term equity investments worth ~US$1 billion in Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India. In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated Pharma products and provides an entire pool of Pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). The Company is also strengthening its presence in the Consumer Product segment in India. PELs Healthcare Insights & Analytics business is the premier provider of healthcare analytics, data & insight products and services to the worlds leading pharma, biotech and medical technology companies and enables them to take informed business decisions. PEL is listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India.