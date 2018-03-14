Piramal Housing Finance enters Delhi-NCR market

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Piramal Housing Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Finance, today made a foray into the Delhi-NCR market with the opening of three offices.

The retail housing finance business will offer home loans, loan against property and smaller ticket construction finance to the developers in Delhi-NCR, Piramal Housing Finance Managing Director Khushru Jijina told reporters here.

Since the launch in September 2017 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, the housing finance business is expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore by March 2018 in disbursed loans and sanctioned amounts, he said, adding the disbursement has already crossed Rs 700 crore.

"With a dedicated team, a roll out strategy in place to target Delhi-NCR market and a sharp focus on customer centricity, we plan to replicate our Mumbai success in NCR and beyond as we look to triple our retail housing finance AUM (asset under management) by March 2019,? he said.

Piramal Housing Finance will enable development partners in the NCR to target home buyers both salaried and self-employed through a range of tailor made products, he said. PTI DP MR MR