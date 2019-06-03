Piramal Mahalaxmi Launches "Back to Nature - Space to Grow"

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group announced the launch of the concept 'Back to Nature - Space to Grow', at Piramal Mahalaxmi in South Mumbai. This concept is core to Piramal Realty's commitment to Biophilia, a design philosophy that seamlessly integrates natural light, space, ventilation and greenery to create a harmonious environment that promotes wellbeing and community living. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a 4 acre development project that will have close to 2 acres of green space spread across the development giving a commitment of "Back to Nature - Space to Grow" for the citizens of South Mumbai. Over 60 unique miniature fairy gardens has been showcased at Piramal Mahalaxmi, the flagship project of Piramal Realty, each depicting a story by itself. These miniature gardens have been inspired by childhood memories. They also capture original stories of gnomes, elves and fairies. Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group said, "We are delighted to launch the concept "Back to Nature - A Space to Grow", that reflects Piramal Realty's commitment to Biophilia - the deep connect that humans have with nature. Today, we have showcased over 60 unique miniature fairy gardens that are inspired by childhood memories triggered by the natural world. This reinstates Piramal Realty's endeavour towards creating spaces that promote natural living, and spaces where residents can thrive." Mr. Naaman Atallah, CEO, Piramal Realty said, "At Piramal Realty, we strive to create spaces that significantly improve the quality of life of individuals and families, by setting gold standards in customer-centricity, architectural design, quality and safety. All of Piramal Realty's developments are testament to that. Piramal Mahalaxmi offers the perfect fusion of luxury and contemporary living with the quintessence of South Mumbai's rich culture and heritage." Piramal Realty recorded over INR 3400 crores of sales in calendar year 2018, of which, Piramal Mahalaxmi was at INR 1700 crores. Piramal Realty was recently ranked 2nd Largest Developer by Sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and amongst the Top 5 in India. About Piramal Mahalaxmi: Piramal Mahalaxmi is the flagship project in South Mumbai by Piramal Realty (PRL), the real estate development arm of the Piramal Group. It takes its name from the neighbourhood, Mahalaxmi, which is one of Mumbai's most desirable and sought-after addresses. The property will introduce luxurious private residences with lifetime views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the Arabian Sea and the expansive Mumbai Harbour. It has partnered with internationally acclaimed organizations, for the design and development of the property and is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors. Piramal Mahalaxmi recently won the title, 'Asia's Best Property Brand', a gold butterfly for the best visual identity in the property sector at the Transform MENA Awards 2019. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is the 2nd largest developer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by sales and amongst top 5 developers in the country by sales. The company is in the process of doubling its area under development to 30 million sq. ft. across the residential and commercial segment. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. The company was recipient of US$434 million funding by Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus, two international equity partners, at the entity-level, one of the largest private equity investments in Indian real estate. About Piramal Group The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. Valued at US$ 10 Billion, with operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's turnover is ~$2 billion in FY2018. The Group's diversified portfolio includes presence in industries like healthcare, financial services, healthcare information management, glass packaging and real estate. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896219/Piramal_Mahalaxmi.jpg PWRPWR