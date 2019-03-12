Piramal partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals launches cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises Tuesday said its partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC has launched generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the US market. Cinacalcet tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperthyroidism in adult chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis and hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma, the company said. The tablets have been launched in the strength of 30 mg, 60 mg and 90 mg, Piramal Enterprises said in a statement. The company's subsidiary Piramal Healthcare (UK) Ltd has partnered with Slate Run Pharmaceuticals with the goal of developing a non-infringing formulation of cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets, it added. "As part of our patient focus strategy, we are working with global pharmaceutical firms, to co-develop products, where our R&D competencies can bring about a differentiated and cost-effective value proposition for the global healthcare system," Piramal Pharma Solutions Chief Executive Officer Vivek Sharma said. Piramal Healthcare (UK) Ltd received the final abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its generic version of Amgen Inc's Sensipar tablets on August 1, 2018, Piramal Enterprises said. "Piramal received a favourable US district court ruling which holds that Piramal's generic version does not infringe any of the asserted claims of Amgen's Patent No. 9,375,405. Amgen has filed an appeal which is currently pending in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit," it added. Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs 2,637 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.75 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS